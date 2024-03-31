Shraddha Kapoor asks "2024 ka pehla quarter kaise barbaad kiye"; fans post hilarious comments

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 : Actor Shraddha Kapoor shared a video, asking her fans to share how they spent the first quarter of this year.

The 'Stree' actor on Sunday posted a video from a shoot along with a caption that read, "2024 ka pehla quarter barbaad karke kaisa feel ho raha hai???" and the post's caption was, "Batao kaise barbaad kiye ???" (Tell me how you ruined it???)

To her post, a fan wrote, "Bas kuch aur mahine barbad karne hai fir nayi shuruat karenge (Just have to burn a few more months before I make a fresh start."

Another posted, "Sudden realisation ki quarter year nikal bhi chuka h kya ???? (Did you realise all of a sudden that a quarter of the year is already gone?)"

A third wrote, "Aapne jo meme ki adat laga di fir kya usime barbad ho gaya (I have been in the habit of memes that you got us into)."

Others were also seen dropping funny and quirky comments on Shraddha's post.

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in director Luv Ranjan's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

She will be next seen in the horror comedy 'Stree 2' alongside RajKummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurrana.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the film also stars Abhishek Banerjee in the lead role.

The film recently went on floors in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. Makers of the horror comedy, the sequel to an earlier hit, officially announced their film at a grand event in Mumbai last April where the team enacted a skit to announce the release date.

'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a blockbuster hit. The sequel will be out in theatres in August, this year.

