Shraddha Kapoor asks fans to guess title of her next with Ranbir Kapoor

The title of the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer film will be announced on Wednesday. It is directed by Luv Ranjan and will release on the festival of Holi next year. However, to increase the excitement about the film, she teased the audience by sharing the initials of the title and asked them to guess it. The best response has come from Ranbir’s wife and actor, Alia Bhatt.

Shraddha shared a picture on her Instagram account which has, “TJMM, a Luv Ranjan film. Title releasing tomorrow,” written on it. In the caption, she wrote, “And the title is……Guess Karo ??? 😜 #RanbirKapoor #LuvRanjan.” While she got many suggestions from Instagram users, the one that won the internet was of Alia.

The film marks the first collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Luv Ranjan, who is popular for films like Pyar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Ranbir and Shraddha have shot for a portion of the film in Spain. During the shoot, some of their pictures were leaked from the set.