Shraddha Kapoor attends musical 'Rajadhiraj: Love, Life, Leela' in Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 30 : Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor is currently in the national capital. A while ago on Saturday, she attended 'Rajadhiraj: Love, Life, Leela' show at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Auditorium.

Before entering the venue, she spoke withand expressed her excitement.

She said, "The cold weather in Delhi is very pleasant... I am very excited to watch this musical play based on Lord Krishna. I could not watch it in Mumbai so I had to come to Delhi to watch it..."

https://x.com/ANI/status/1862872701221904484

Conceptualized by visionary creator Dhanraj Nathwani, the musical made its debut in Delhi on Friday, The opening night witnessed the starry presence of Shahid Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

Actor Shahid Kapoor, too, shared his experience saying, "It's a great opportunity to watch it in Delhi. Everything about Him motivates us as those are the idols we grew up and all the qualities are special. He is also a little naughty, that's a good quality. You should always keep the child and there are other things as well. We are nobody to talk about it but feelings that matter. The show was done spectacularly.."

Dedicated to the life and leelas of Shri Krishna, Rajadhiraaj: Love. Life. Leela offered a soul-stirring portrayal of Shri Krishna's magnanimity, grace, and timeless teachings. Executive Producer Bhoomi Nathwani presented the musical masterpiece. The timeless leelas of Krishna's journey have been peened down by renowned screenwriter Prasoon Joshi and directed by seasoned musical theatre expert Shruti Sharma.

The show is creatively produced by Parthiv Gohil and Viral Rachh, both seasoned veterans in music and theatre, while National Award-winning writer Raam Mori has meticulously contributed to the project's in-depth story research. Celebrated costume designer Neeta Lulla, known for her work in iconic Indian films, has designed over 1,800 bespoke custom-made costumes to bring mythical characters to life.

From Vrindavan to Mathura and Vraj to Dwarka, over 180 artists have brought this musical to life with their electrifying performances. The 20 original soundtracks by Sachin-Jigar, blending Western symphonic elements from Budapest with Indian classical music, enhance the production's allure.

The grand musical theatrical that arrived in Delhi, after a stellar run at Mumbai's Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre's (NMACC) Grand Theatre, will continue to enthral the audience in the national capital until December 8.

