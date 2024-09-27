Shraddha Kapoor cheers on 'favourite human' Bhuvan Bam ahead of 'Taaza Khabar 2' premiere

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 : In a heartwarming gesture of friendship, actress Shraddha Kapoor extended her best wishes to fellow artist Bhuvan Bam as he gears up for the premiere of his new show, 'Taaza Khabar 2,' which was released on 26 September on Hotstar.

Sharing a cheerful selfie with Bam on her Instagram, Shraddha referred to him as her "favourite human," showcasing their camaraderie.

The photo, taken at a special screening event for the show, captures both stars radiating joy.

Shraddha captioned the image, "One of my favourite humans. All the best for your new show!!! @bhuvan.bam22 #TaazaKhabar."

Her support did not go unnoticed by fans, with one user praising her commitment to uplifting others, "Shraddha Kapoor respect button".

Another fan expressed excitement for potential future collaborations.

'Taaza Khabar 2', featuring a talented ensemble cast that includes Shriya Pilgaonkar, Prathamesh Parab, Deven Bhojani, and Shilpa Shukla, promises to deliver an engaging mix of drama, fantasy, thriller, and comedy.

Meanwhile, Shraddha's film, 'Stree 2,' has surpassed the Rs 600 crore mark at the box office.

The horror-comedy stars Shraddha, alongside co-stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana in the lead roles.

Tamanna Bhatia, Varun Dhawan, and Akshay Kumar also gave special appearances in the movie.

