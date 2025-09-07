Shraddha Kapoor devours all of 6 “Ukadiche Modak” on Ganpati Visarjan

Mumbai Sep 7 Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is an absolute connoisseur of food, and her social media posts are proof of the same. Recently, on account of Anant Chaturdashi, Shraddha shared a picture of lip-smacking modaks – a Maharashtrian delicacy – on her social media story.

Shraddha revealed that since the date of Ganpati Visarjan was the 6th, she would devour all of the 6 modaks. Sharing a picture of 6 Ukadiche Modak, Shraddha captioned it as, “Visarjan Din 6 September, matlab 6 modak khaane padenge (Visarjan date is 6 September, which means I will have to eat 6 modaks).”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor