Shraddha Kapoor drops cute sun-kissed selfies, check out her hilarious caption

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 : Making Saturday brighter for her fans, actor Shraddha Kapoor shared a couple of sun-kissed selfies along with a witty and interesting caption.

Basking in the golden glow of sunshine, Shraddha took to Instagram and treated fans with her cute sun-kissed selfies.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C06QsW3JbBp/?

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Dhoop aisi ho toh 250-300 selfie kheenchne mein kaisi sharam??? [?]"

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Shraddha's brother Siddhanth Kapoor wrote, "Brown kes kevha zhale ."

One of the users wrote, "Fir apne 250-300 selfie post kyu nhi kiyaa."

Another user commented, "So so beautiful."

Talking about Shraddha's work front, she was last seen in director Luv Ranjan's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

She will be next seen in the horror comedy film 'Stree 2' alongside RajKummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurrana.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the film also stars Abhishek Banerjee in the lead role.

The film recently went on floors in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. Makers of the upcoming horror comedy film officially announced their film at a grand event in Mumbai in April where the team enacted a skit to announce the release date of the horror comedy sequel.

'Stree' was released in the year 2018 and was declared a blockbuster hit.

The sequel will be out in theatres in August 2024.

