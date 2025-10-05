Shraddha Kapoor flaunts her sun kissed photos, compliments the mystery photographer

Mumbai, Oct 5 Shraddha Kapoor keeps on making headlines for her rumored relationship with Rahul Mody, and her latest Instagram post also hints at the lucky mystery man behind the camera.

Dropping a set of sun-kissed photos of herself spending the weekend relaxing on her couch, Shraddha asked an adorable question in the caption.

The 'Stree' actress wrote on Instagram, "Kuch zyaada lucky nahi ho gaya photo kheenchne vaala ??? (Didn't the person taking the photo get a little too lucky???)," along with a laughing emoji.

This is not the first time Rahul has been caught capturing Shraddha.

The speculations of Shraddha and Rahul dating one another began circulating back in early 2024 after the two were spotted leaving a dinner date in Mumbai. Ever since then, the alleged couple has been captured together on several occasions. From the lavish pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, to film screenings, to taking flight together.

Back in June, Shraddha made her relationship with her writer beau Instagram official with a picture.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' actress shared a picture of the two posing for a selfie. Both Shraddha and Rahul were dressed in white in the still in which the diva lovingly held Rahul's arm.

"Dil rakh le, Neend toh vaapis de de yaar" (Take away my heart, but at least return my sleep)," Shraddha wrote the caption.

Additionally, Shraddha was also seen wearing an “R” pendant in a picture she shared on social media.

Work-wise, Shraddha has joined hands with 'Chhavaa' maker Laxman Utekar for a period drama. Backed by 'Stree' maker Dinesh Vijan, the yet-to-be-titled project is expected to go on floors by November this year.

In addition to this, she has also signed a multi-film deal with producer Ektaa Kapoor.

Her lineup further includes a forthcoming drama with 'Tumbbad' director Rahi Anil Barve.

