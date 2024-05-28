Shraddha Kapoor gives fans a glimpse of her luxurious ride in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28 : Actor Shraddha Kapoor, set to appear in the upcoming film 'Stree 2', cruised through Mumbai's streets in her stylish Lamborghini.

The actress on Tuesday, shared a video on her Instagram stories, showcasing her driving the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica along Mumbai's new coastal road.

The video captured her enjoying the ride with a friend, highlighting the sleek interiors of her sports car as she accelerated.

She captioned the video stating, "Late night rides ka pyaar aur badh gaya..Naye coastal road ne toh dil jeet liya."

Shraddha is often seen giving a peek into her daily personal and professional updates.

Just a few days back, the actress, shared a glimpse of her '7 course syllabus' on social media.

The 'Stree' actor posted pictures of her '7 course syllabus' which are sever different types of meals.

Shraddha looked gorgeous in an off-white coord set with open hair and minimal makeup. To beat the heat, she wore matching white sunglasses.

"Swipe to see my kinda 7 course syllabus", she captioned.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha will be next seen in the horror comedy 'Stree 2' alongside Rajkumar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurrana.

'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a blockbuster hit. The sequel will be out in theatres in August this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor