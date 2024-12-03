Shraddha Kapoor gives fans a peek into her fun "July 2024" photo dump; check it out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 : Shraddha Kapoor, who often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life on social media, recently treated fans to her "July 2024" photo dump. With the year-end countdown in full swing, the 'Stree 2' actress looked back at some fun and happy memories from the month.

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, Shraddha dropped pictures featuring moments with her family and friends.

The first one was a solo picture of Shraddha posing with her hand resting on a table. Another was an adorable picture of her posing with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor as they stood together against a serene lake backdrop.

Among the highlights was a picture of Shraddha lying on the grass under the bright sun, looking away from the camera, and another where she and Siddhanth showed off their matching bands. The album also included pictures with friends and some no-makeup solo selfies.

Shraddha captioned the post, "July'24 (is baar upload ho ja theek se) videos stories mein dekhna," hinting at her usual uploads in the Stories section.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, she is basking in the success of her film 'Stree 2', which also features Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana among others.

It was released on August 15, Independence Day 2024, alongside other big Hindi films such as Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa.

The film has etched its name in cinematic history by becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, surpassing the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently confirmed the news on his official X handle."#Stree2 scripts HISTORY... Becomes the HIGHEST-GROSSING *HINDI* FILM EVER... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #Jawan [#Hindi version]... Next stop: Inaugurating the Rs 600 cr Club. [Week 5] Fri 3.60 cr, Sat 5.55 cr, Sun 6.85 cr, Mon 3.17 cr, Tue 2.65 cr. Total: Rs 586 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice," he wrote.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, 'Stree 2' has captivated audiences not only with its engaging storyline but also with star-studded cameos from Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar, both of whom have been praised for their contributions to the film.

Recently, at one of the media summits, Shraddha shared that she got a lovely congratulatory wish from Tabu post 'Stree 2' success.

"Tabu ma'am called me... She had most amazing things to say me on phone. She even sent me a personalised perfume with Stree written on it. She made me feel empowered and made me feel proud of myself," she shared.

