Shraddha Kapoor ignores her ill-health and heads to Lucknow to fulfil a professional commitment

Mumbai, June 30 Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is gearing up for her upcoming horror-comedy movie 'Stree 2', is feeling a bit under the weather.

The actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram on Sunday and shared a picture of herself from her flight to Lucknow.

In the picture, Shraddha can be seen wearing an orange top and a turquoise jacket.

The actress is also wearing a surgical face mask as part of health protocols in the post-pandemic world. She completed her look with a pair of transparent glasses.

Shraddha wrote on the picture: "Tabiyat down lekin Lucknow aana hai toh aana hai (feeling unwell, but if I have to come to Lucknow, I have to come)."

The actress headed to Lucknow for a brand event.

Earlier, Shraddha spent her holiday in the mountains and shared glimpses from the trip.

The actress also recently confirmed her relationship with writer Rahul Mody.

On the work front, Shraddha, who was last seen in 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' opposite Ranbir Kapoor, will next be seen reprising her role as a mysterious woman in the upcoming horror-comedy franchise 'Stree 2'.

The film is a sequel to the 2018 runaway hit 'Stree', which starred Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee.

The original film narrated the story of the spirit of a female ghost who abducts men at night when they are alone, leaving only their clothes behind in the town of Chanderi. It was inspired by the urban legend of Nalle Baa.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor