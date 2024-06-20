Shraddha Kapoor leaves fans in awe with stunning new pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 : Actor Shraddha Kapoor, who is often known for her impeccable style, has once again left fans in awe with a series of stunning pictures.

Shraddha, on Thursday, took to her Instagram account to drop a couple of pictures where she looked gorgeous.

In the images, the 'Stree' actress donned a crochet bralette paired with a floral pantsuit, showcasing her fashion-forward sense.

Kapoor's caption for the post read, "Kis kis ko baarish pasand hai ???" (Who loves rain?).

Recently the actress took to Instagram account to make her relationship with Rahul Mody official.

Kapoor shared a sun-kissed selfie capturing a tender moment with Mody, accompanied by a heartfelt caption.

"Dil rakh le, Neend toh vaapis de de yaar," Kapoor wrote on her Instagram stories, adding 'Neend Churayee Meri' from the film 'Ishq' as the background song.

Speculations of the duo's romance first surfaced earlier this year when Kapoor and Mody were spotted together on multiple occasions. Further fueling the speculation was Kapoor seen sporting a necklace with the initials 'R' in a laid-back selfie post on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Shraddha is coming back with 'Stree 2', which also stars RajKummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana.

The film sequel directed by Amar Kaushik, will hit theatres on August 15, the Independence Day. The horror-comedy will face a big clash with Akshay Kumar's 'Khel Khel Mein' and Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' at the box office.

'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a blockbuster hit. 'Oo Stree Kal Aana', a phrase from the movie to date has been repeatedly used in memes.

The film's music also gained significant attention, especially with tracks like 'Milegi Milegi' and 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe'.

