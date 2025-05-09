Shraddha Kapoor, Madhur Bhandarkar, more Bollywood celebs laud Indian Army bravery after India foils Pak attacks

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 : Bollywood celebrities have extended support to the nation and also offered prayers for the safety and well-being of the people.

On Thursday, the Indian Army shot down more than 50 Pakistani drones during a large-scale counter-drone operation along the Line of Control and the International Borders (IB), sources told ANI.

The operation was launched after Pakistan made failed attempts to send multiple swarm drones into Indian territory across different locations, including Jammu and Pathankot in Punjab.

Actress and MP Kangana Ranaut shared a video on her Instagram handle, showcasing the valour of the Indian Army as they neutralise Pakistan drones. While sharing the video, the actress wrote, "Jammu On Target! Indian Air Defence Neutralises Pakistan. Drone in #Jammu. Stay strong #jammu."

Comedian and actor Vir Das offered his prayers to the people of India who were under blackout due to a drone attack by Pakistan, which the Indian Army neutralised.

Taking to his X handle, the actor wrote, "To family, friends and more who sit in blackouts as we speak, thinking of you, praying for you. To those protecting them, we thank you. Gratitude, prayers and respect. Be safe, be strong."

https://x.com/thevirdas/status/1920531022678000063?

South actor Varun Konidela lauded the Indian Army for their successful neutralisation of Pakistan drones, as stated by the Indian Army. Taking to his Instagram handle, he wrote,

"More power to our brave Indian Army defending against the attacks of the perpetrators with unwavering valour. We stand united in support and pray for your safety. Jai Hind."

Through the photo-sharing app Instagram, the actress Shraddha shared her love for the Indian army. She wrote, "Proud of our protectors. Jai Hind."

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to social media to share a video from his family's home in Jammu.

The short clip, sent to him by his cousin, showed the area under complete blackout, reportedly due to recent security developments.

On Thursday, the actor shared the video on his X account along with a caption stating that he immediately called his cousin after receiving the video to check on the family's safety. However, his cousin's spirit made him proud as he reassured Kher that the Indian Army was there to protect them.

He wrote, "My cousin brother #SunilKher sent this video from his home in Jammu. I called immediately and asked him if he and his family are ok? He laughed a little proudly and said, 'Bhaiya! Hum Bharat mein hain! Hum Hindustani hain. Hamari suraksha Bharatiya Sena aur Mata Vaishno Devi kar rahi hain. Aap tension mat lo. Waise bhi koi bhi missile hum zameen par nahi lagne de rahe.' Jai Mata Ki! Bharat Mata Ki Jai!"

https://x.com/AnupamPKher/status/1920522487110250756?

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also wrote, "It's going to be a long night ahead. Let's stand united with our Armed Forces; may their strength and courage prevail. #SupportOurTroops #StayUnited #IndianArmy #OperationSindoor2"

The Indian Army during the intervening night of May 8 and May 9 successfully repelled and decisively responded to multiple drone attacks and ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army stated.

Taking to X on Friday, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) stated that the drone attacks were "effectively neutralised" and the ceasefire violations were appropriately responded to.

The ADG PI also noted that the successful retaliation by the Indian Armed Forces was also under Operation Sindoor, which was launched in the early hours of Wednesday, during which the Armed Forces neutralised nine terror camps in Pakistan and the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs. Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force," the Army stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor