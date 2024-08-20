Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao arrive in style at 'Stree 2' success bash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20 : To celebrate the Box Office success 'Stree 2', the team of the film hosted a bash that was attended by lead stars f Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao

Nimrat Kaur and Anaita Shroff Adajania who were among those who attended the bash shared glimpses of the success bash on their respective social media handles.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anaita shared a series of pictures featuring Shraddha and others. She wrote in the caption, "Stepped out to celebrate the success of #stree2 let's cheer them on!! Hugest congratulations to team"

The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer, which faced a Box Office clash with 'Khel Khel Mein' and 'Vedaa' on August 15, has quickly become the top choice for moviegoers, surpassing the other two by a huge margin.

Nimrat also shared inside pics from the bash and wrote that "it felt like a personal victory".

"LOVE BOMBING RED ALERT.. #Stree2 has felt like a personal victory from the first day, first show I caught at the theatre. As a die hard fan of this horror-comedy multiverse, here's celebrating the loveliest, gorgeous super girl @shraddhakapoor, the forever perplexingly brilliant @rajkummar_rao, the man of the moment, director extraordiniare @amarkaushik, ethereally stunning @tamannaahspeaks, endlessly gifted @pankajtripathi ji, @nowitsabhi and @aparshakti_khurana and all the others who's blood, sweat and tears have gone into making this mammoth success. Saving the last of all my love and appreciation for the daredevil, champion visionary, dearest Dinesh Vijan with a risk appetite and intuitive super power so rare to come by!! Congratulations @maddockfilms on creating history, shattering records!!! Here's to many many more...," she added.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh described the film's performance as a "storm" or "tsunami" that has swept away everything in its path.

"Call it a STORM or a TSUNAMI or a TYPHOON... #Stree2 records a SENSATIONAL extended weekend... The two major #Hindi films that released alongside it [#KhelKhelMein, #Vedaa] were severely impacted by the #Stree2 wave. #Stree2 has hit a DOUBLE CENTURY [Rs 200 cr NBOC] in just 4 days, a feat accomplished by only a select few #Hindi biggies in the past... A HISTORIC feat for a mid-sized film. #Stree2 hit the ball out of the stadium on Day 4 [Sun], creating HAVOC by surpassing its Day 1 [Thu] numbers [#IndependenceDay]... It only goes to prove once again that a well-made desi entertainer will always be embraced by the audiences. Expect another big, fat total today [#RakshaBandhan partial holiday]. [Week 1] Wed previews 9.40 cr, Thu 55.40 cr, Fri 35.30 cr, Sat 45.70 cr, Sun 58.20 cr. Total: Rs 204 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice," Taran wrote on X.

'Stree 2' directed by Amar Kaushik. Actor Varun Dhawan has a special cameo in the film. 'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a hit. The sequel will be out in theatres on August 15.

