Shraddha Kapoor remembers Lata 'Aaji' with heartfelt social media note

Actor Shraddha Kapoor, who shared a close bond with late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, has on Tuesday paid a heartfelt tribute to the latter on her social media handle.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Stree' star shared a series of throwback pictures of the celebrated singer, one of which also features a childhood picture of Shraddha with Mangeshkar.

"I will forever cherish the honour of having shared precious moments with you. Your hand on my head, your warm gaze, your loving words of encouragement. Thank you for your simplicity, divinity, excellence and grace.Truly The Greatest of all time! I love You Lata Aaji," she captioned the post.

The Bharat Ratna awardee who passed away at the age of 92, was cremated at Shivaji Park on Sunday in Mumbai with full state honours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present at the funeral of the celebrated singer.

Several celebrities including Shraddha, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan among others also paid their last respects to the iconic singer at Shivaji Park on Sunday.

For the uninformed, Lata Mangeshkar had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

( With inputs from ANI )

