Shraddha Kapoor reveals her pet dog’s favourite song

Mumbai, Oct 15 Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is riding high on the success of her recent release ‘Stree 2’, recently revealed her pet dog Small’s favourite track.

The actress, who has two pet dogs, Shlyoh and Small, often posts adorable photos with her pets. On Monday, she revealed to fans that the song “Samose Mein Aaloo” from ‘Mr and Mrs. Khiladi’, starring Akshay Kumar and Juhi Chawla is her pet dog’s favourite song. Taking to her Instagram story, the ‘Aashiqui 2’ actress shared a screenshot of the song "Samose Mein Aloo" from her playlist. In the caption, she added a cute dog sticker to the post, writing, “Small ka favourite gaana.” Shraddha also posted a cute video of her dogs walking on the street and captioned it, “Meri society boss log.”

On September 21, Shraddha welcomed a new addition to her family – her pet dog, Small. The ‘Stree 2’ actress took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of herself with her new furry companion, introducing Small to her followers. She wrote in the caption, “Mere ghar aayi ek nanhi stree!!! Miliye “Small” se. Humaari nayi family member Meri dildaar dost @fazaa_s6 ne is choti si khushi ko mujhe gift kiya. Ab ye hua na sabse best tareeka jashn manane ka Woh toh alag baat hai ki is celebration mein ek koi hai jo kaafi na khush hai.” On the professional front, Shraddha Kapoor is best known for her performances in movies like ‘Aashiqui 2’, ‘Ok Jaanu’, ‘Ek Villain’, ‘Haseena Parker’, ‘Half Girlfriend’, ‘Chhichhore’, and ‘Street Dancer 3D’.

She is currently receiving praise for her role in ‘Stree 2’, the sequel to the 2018 hit of the same name. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the horror-comedy also stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi. ‘Stree 2’ was a commercial success at the box office.

