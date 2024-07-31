Shraddha Kapoor shakes a leg with Krushna Abhishek on 'Laughter Chefs' sets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 : Actor Shraddha Kapoor recently visited the sets of the television show 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment' to promote her upcoming film 'Stree 2'.

Comedian Krsuhna Abhishek, who is a part of the show, took to Instagram and shared pictures with Shraddha. In the images, Shraddha and Krushna Abhishek can be seen shaking a leg.

"#stree2 ke liye many many congratulations guys go n watch this film on 15 August it's gonna be fantastic had a lovely time with @shraddhakapoor on #laughterchefs yest epi is gonna air soon," he captioned the Instagram post.

Speaking of 'Stree 2', the film will see Shraddha and RajKummar reprising their roles with Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee.

The film promises a return to the spooky yet hilarious world where the legendary Stree continues to terrify men.

'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a hit. The sequel will be out in theatres in August this year.'Oo Stree Kal Aana', a phrase from the movie, has been repeatedly used in memes.

The film's music also gained significant attention with tracks like 'Milegi Milegi' and 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe'.Amar Kaushik has directed both parts.

'Stree 2' will hit the theatres on August 15.

Meanwhile, actor Tamannaah Bhatia is garnering praise for her dance moves in 'Aaj Ki Raat' song from the film.

Sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and composed by the dynamic duo Sachin-Jigar, 'Aaj Ki Raat' is choreographed by Vijay Ganguly.

Talking about the song and the shoot, Tamannaah in a press note provided by her team said, "The song was shot in the freezing temperature of 5 degrees. It was challenging, but it was so much fun to be on the set. What makes this song special is the fact that I shot it on my birthday. I think the biggest gift an actor can have is a working birthday, and celebrating it with the warm team of 'Stree 2' was just the cherry on top. I'm overwhelmed with how the song is being received by the audience. Now, wishing the film also shatters all the box office records."

