Shraddha Kapoor shares cute picture with her 'little kanchka' on Navaratri

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 : Marking the day 1 of Navaratri, actor Shraddha Kapoor shared an adorable picture with 'little kanchka' her pet dog to extend greetings to her fans on the auspicious occasion.

Taking to Instagram story on Thursday, Shraddha treated fans with a post featuring herself and her fur baby.

"Happy Navratri from me and my little kanchka to you all," she captioned the post.

Earlier in September, Shraddha introduced her Instagram family to her "nanhi stree" named 'Small'.

Shraddha took to social media and shared pictures of her new pet, which she received as a gift.

"Mere ghar aayi ek nanhi stree!!! Miliye Small se. Humaari nayi family member Meri dildaar dost @fazaa_s6 ne is choti si khushi ko mujhe gift kiya. Ab ye hua na sabse best tareeka jashn manane ka Woh toh alag baat hai ki is celebration mein ek koi hai jo kaafi na khush hai Swipe karke dekho woh shaqs kaun hai," she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Shraddha is currently basking in the success of Stree 2, which also stars RajKummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi.

The film has etched its name in cinematic history by becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, surpassing the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently confirmed the news on his official X handle.

"#Stree2 scripts HISTORY... Becomes the HIGHEST-GROSSING *HINDI* FILM EVER... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #Jawan [#Hindi version]... Next stop: Inaugurating the Rs 600 cr Club. [Week 5] Fri 3.60 cr, Sat 5.55 cr, Sun 6.85 cr, Mon 3.17 cr, Tue 2.65 cr. Total: Rs 586 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice," he wrote.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, 'Stree 2' has captivated audiences not only with its engaging storyline but also with star-studded cameos from Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar, both of whom have been praised for their contributions to the film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor