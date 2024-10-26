Shraddha Kapoor shares gorgeous Diwali pics in stunning silver saree

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 : Shraddha Kapoor, who is always known for her breathtaking traditional looks, has done it yet again.

The actress shared stunning pictures from designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash, leaving fans in awe.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, the 'Stree' actress posted a series of pictures wearing a gorgeous silver saree. She paired the saree with an embroidered blouse, a heart-shaped studded handbag, chunky earrings, minimal makeup, and high heels.

Along with the pictures, the actress added a caption that read, "Diwali ke time kya aap gossip aunties se bachte ho ki unki gang join karte ho???"

Fans and fellow celebrities quickly filled the comment section.

Tamannaah Bhatia, her co-star from Stree 2, wrote "Ufffff" with multiple fire emojis.

Fans too chimed in with one user writing, "Najar ko najar lag jayegi," while another commented, "How can someone be soo gorgeous?

Shraddha is basking in the success of 'Stree 2', which also featured RajKummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee. It was released on August 15, Independence Day 2024, alongside other big Hindi films such as Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa.

The film has etched its name in cinematic history by becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, surpassing the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, 'Stree 2' has captivated audiences not only with its engaging storyline but also with star-studded cameos from Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar, both of whom have been praised for their contributions to the film.

