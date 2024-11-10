Shraddha Kapoor shares her plan for Sunday

Mumbai, Nov 10 Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who delivered the all-time blockbuster ‘Stree 2’ recently, has shared her plan for Sunday.

The actress has said that she will be spending the day chilling and scrolling through Instagram. She took to the Stories section of her Instagram on Sunday, and shared a Reel from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer movie ‘Baazigar’.

She wrote on the video, “Please tag me in funny memes and Reels. This is what I plan to do for the whole day”.

The Reel in question showcases the scene where Johnny Lever has an awkward moment with a guest when the actor mistakenly puts wrong ingredients in his tea.

‘Baazigar’, which is loosely based on Ira Levin's 1953 novel ‘A Kiss Before Dying’ and its 1991 film adaptation of the same name, follows the story of a young man seeking to avenge the fall of his family by going on a murderous rampage.

The film proved to be SRK’s breakthrough role as the sole lead, and also marked his first role as an antihero. In addition to Kajol's first commercial success and Shilpa Shetty's film debut. It was released on November 12, 1993, coinciding with the festival of Diwali. The film was declared a blockbuster at the box office ranking as the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film of the year.

Apart from emerging as a major financial success, the film has become a cult film over the years due to its suspense, story, screenplay, soundtrack and performances of the cast. It was the first collaboration between SRK and Kajol, who went on to become one of India's most iconic on-screen couples.

Meanwhile, Shraddha has been basking in the recent success of her movies.

