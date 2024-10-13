Shraddha Kapoor stuns in pastel lehenga at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5

New Delhi [India], October 13 : Shraddha Kapoor captivated audience as she took to the runway in style on Sunday at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI day 5.

She turned muse for Kalki in a beauteous pastel pink colour lehenga set adorned with intricate heavy embroidery.

Shraddha, undoubtedly, oozed oomph in the beautiful ethnic ensemble. For the glam, she chose for bold make-up and styled her hair in soft loose curls.

She opted for minimum statement jewellery to slay the look.

Talking about Kalki's collection, is inspired by the irresistible scent of gardenia musk.

Kalki's collection 'Mushk' brought a wedding couture collection that feels like home-rooted in heritage, yet designed for today. This couture revolution in handwoven embroidery brings the artistry of Banarasi techniques to life, with soft, romantic hues like antique golds, shimmering champagnes, and delicate dusky pinks. The silhouettes redefine elegance with intricately embroidered jackets, flowing wide-legged pants, structured peplums, fishtail skirts, new-age lehengas, and graceful cowl styles.

For grooms, embroidered blazers, hand-done sherwanis, and sleek ethnic zipper jackets that blend tradition with modern sophistication.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Shraddha is currently basking in the success of Stree 2, which also stars RajKummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi.

The film has etched its name in cinematic history by becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, surpassing the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently confirmed the news on his official X handle.

"#Stree2 scripts HISTORY... Becomes the HIGHEST-GROSSING *HINDI* FILM EVER... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #Jawan [#Hindi version]... Next stop: Inaugurating the Rs 600 cr Club. [Week 5] Fri 3.60 cr, Sat 5.55 cr, Sun 6.85 cr, Mon 3.17 cr, Tue 2.65 cr. Total: Rs 586 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice," he wrote.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, 'Stree 2' has captivated audiences not only with its engaging storyline but also with star-studded cameos from Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar, both of whom have been praised for their contributions to the film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor