Shraddha Kapoor, Suhana Khan share their excitement for Ananya Panday's upcoming series 'Call Me Bae'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28 : As the makers dropped the poster of 'Call Me Bae,' featuring Ananya Panday in the lead role, Bollywood celebrities including Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, among others, showered heaps of praise on the poster.

Ananya's bestie Suhana Khan took to Instagram to show her excitement, commenting "Wowwww" under the poster shared by makers.

Shanaya Kapoor added heart-eye emojis, while Shraddha Kapoor shared her enthusiasm with the comment, "Bae this is totally YAY!!! (Sorry lame I know)."

Tamannaah Bhatia chimed in with, "Wohoo, so excited!!"

Ibrahim Ali Khan, also took to the comment section and wrote, "Go Colly!! All The Best,"

Pulkit Samrat also took to his Instagram and dropped a comment that read, "Wohooo!! Congratulations."'

Earlier on Monday, Karan Johar, took to his Instagram account to share a fresh poster of the series announcing that the series will begin streaming on September 6.

In the new poster, the 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' actress can be seen dressed in a red and white outfit, sitting on suitcases and staring down at the camera.

With Ananya Panday leading the cast as Bella Bae Chowdhary, the 8-part series also features actors Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and boasting Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as Executive Producers, the series stars Ananya Panday in her OTT debut.

Written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair, and directed by Collin D'Cunha, Call Me Bae is the story of Bae, who upon being downsized from heiress to hustler, discovers that her most valuable assets aren't her diamonds, but her street smarts and style. Broke but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, behens, and her better self.

Apart from 'Call Me Bae,' Ananya has other projects in her kitty. The actress is also gearing up for her upcoming ventures, 'Control' and 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.'

