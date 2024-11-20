Shraddha Kapoor tells why ‘green tea se break khatam’

Mumbai, Nov 20 Actress Shraddha Kapoor turned poet as she explained why her break from green tea is over.

Shraddha took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures of herself. The first was from her vanity van, the second was a selfie, which she took in the car. Another image showed Shraddha holding a box full of jalebis. The last photograph was of the actress taking a mirror selfie.

“Lights utar gayi , rangoli mit gayi par mithaiyon ke calories abhi bhi wahi hain. Green tea se break khatam (Lights are off, the rangoli has worn off but the calories from the sweets are still there. So the break from green tea is over),” she wrote as the caption.

Shraddha is not new to making hilarious captions. She often shared funny posts and notes along with the pictures.

Most recently was on November 12, when she revealed an interesting yet hilarious detail about people with “big foreheads.”

Shraddha took to Instagram, where she shared an elevator selfie. The actress is seen wearing a baby pink hued turtle-neck top paired with black pants. She completed her look with a neatly tied high bun and some jewelry.

For the caption, she wrote: “Bade mathe waale log bhaagyashaali hote hai aur vinamra bhi. (People with big foreheads are lucky and polite.)”

The post had laughing emojis alongside the caption.

Meanwhile, Shraddha has been basking in the recent success of her movie “Stree 2”, which stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Bannerjee.

On November 10, Shraddha revealed how her Sunday is going to be like. She shared a meme from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer movie ‘Baazigar’.

She wrote on the video, “Please tag me in funny memes and Reels. This is what I plan to do for the whole day”.

‘Baazigar’, which is loosely based on Ira Levin's 1953 novel ‘A Kiss Before Dying’ and its 1991 film adaptation of the same name, follows the story of a young man seeking to avenge the fall of his family by going on a murderous rampage.

