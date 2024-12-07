Shraddha Kapoor to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Finale Race 2024

Mumbai, Dec 7 Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor, who delivered the biggest Hindi blockbuster with ‘Stree 2’ earlier this year, is set to attend the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Finale Race 2024.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is currently underway with the final race scheduled for December 8. The event is a highlight on the global sporting calendar, and is known for attracting celebrities and fans from all over the world. Shraddha joins an illustrious lineup of past attendees, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas and global names like Naomi Campbell and Orlando Bloom.

In the motorsport world, tensions have escalated between F1 drivers Max Verstappen, who is expecting a child, and George Russell. The row followed after Max Verstappen was handed a one-place grid penalty for driving unnecessarily slowly on a cooldown lap during qualifying last time out in Qatar, leading the Max Verstappen to state that he had “lost all respect” for Russell over how he felt the Briton behaved at the stewards’ hearing.

The last season of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was won by Max Verstappen followed by Charles Leclerc at second position and George Russell at the third position.

Meanwhile, 2024 has been an incredible year for Shraddha, as ‘Stree 2’ raced ahead of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’ to become the biggest hit in Hindi cinema. Shraddha’s presence at the Grand Prix brings a uniquely Indian flair to the event, which is famous for hosting an eclectic mix of sports and entertainment icons.

For Shraddha, this appearance is another milestone in a year that has further cemented her status as Bollywood’s favorite star. With over 94.2 million followers on Instagram, her connection with fans transcends the screen, making her one of the most adored figures in the Indian entertainment industry.

