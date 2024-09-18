Shraddha Kapoor's modak consumption reaches annual capacity

Mumbai, Sep 18 Actress Shraddha Kapoor took to her social media platform and shared her immense love for modak.

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha, who has 93.1 million followers, shared her various shades while having delicious modak.

The actress also wrote a joyful caption, "Ek saal ka modak quota done dona done. Tinga linga ling tinga tinga linga ling."

Shraddha shared a video reel featuring her while having modak in a bowl which shows how much she adores having modaks by her side. She also posted some of her pictures in different round-eyed spectacles in the video.

The video posted by the 'Half Girlfriend' actress signifies her inner child which is truly commendable for a person to enjoy the festivities with such purity and charm.

As soon her fun-filled post surfaced online, her die-hard admirers took to her comments section and praised the actress.

A fan wrote, "Stree, I also deserve a modak."

Another one wrote, "I take this as a message from the universe to eat modak" with laughing emoji.

Meanwhile, one of Shraddha's friends also took to the comments section and wrote about having noodles that she left for Shraddha in the kitchen.

Her comment read as, "Tinggaa linga lingg. Now go eat the noodles I left for you in the kitchen" with laugh and heart emojis.

As of now, Shraddha's video reel has been viewed 8.8 million times and has also received 933K reactions with 13.4K comments.

For the unversed, Shraddha is currently among the most followed Indian women on Instagram.

On the work front, Shraddha was last featured in the 2024 horror-comedy 'Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank' opposite actor Rajkummar Rao. The film, helmed by Amar Kaushik, also featured Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Atul Srivastava, Mushtaq Khan, Sunita Rajwar, Anya Singh and Arvind Bilgaiyan in crucial roles.

The 2024 blockbuster also had a special cameo appearance of Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah Bhatia and Varun Dhawan, leaving numerous questions for the horror universe.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor