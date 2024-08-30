Shraddha, Rajkummar's 'Stree 2' continues to create history at box-office, surpasses 'Gadar 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 : Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Stree 2' is unstoppable and continues to achieve new heights as the movie has now become the highest-grossing Hindi film in the country in its second week at the box office.

The film is indeed ruling the box office. The film is running in its 2nd week now, and it seems to have seen no effect of the new releases.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has scored a total Rs 453.60 crore net during the second week.

"#Stree2 creates HISTORY again... Becomes the HIGHEST GROSSING #Hindi film in Week 2... Surpasses *Week 2* numbers of #Baahubali2 #Hindi, #Gadar2, #Animal and #Jawan. From urban centres to mass markets and from multiplexes to single screens, the trends have been nothing short of EXTRAORDINARY. With no *major* release/s to challenge its biz this week, #Stree2 is expected to maintain its momentum for the third consecutive week... Expect a significant spike in biz on [third] Sat and Sun. [Week 2] Fri 19.30 cr, Sat 33.80 cr, Sun 40.75 cr, Mon 20.20 cr, Tue 12.25 cr, Wed 10.40 cr, Thu 9.10 cr. Total: Rs 453.60 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice #Stree2 biz at a glance... Week 1: Rs 307.80 cr [incl Wed previews; full-fledged release on Thu] Week 2: Rs 145.80 cr Total: Rs 453.60 cr #India biz. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice," Adarsh post read on his X handle.

The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer, which faced a Box Office clash with 'Khel Khel Mein' and 'Vedaa' on August 15, quickly became the top choice for moviegoers, surpassing the other two by a huge margin.

'Stree 2' is directed by Amar Kaushik. Actor Varun Dhawan has a special cameo in the film.

Not only Varun, Akshay Kumar also made a special appearance. He was hailed for his performance.

'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a hit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor