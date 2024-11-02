Shraddha shares glimpse of Diwali meal, fan quips she can have onions as she's 'single'

Mumbai, Nov 2 Shraddha Kapoor celebrated Diwali on Friday night and shared a glimpse of the mouth-watering chole puri she gorged on. The Bollywood actress was told by a fan that she can have onions as she is single after she did a question and answer session on social media.

Shraddha took to Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of her Diwali meal, which included chole, puri, paneer burji and some spiced onions. She captioned the image with “love eye emojis”.

She then shared a picture of the spiced onions and asked her fans if they like onions with their food. She wrote: "Kya aapko khaane ke saath pyaaz pasand hai? Batao??"

A user said that the actress is single, so she can have onions.

The fan wrote: "ap toh single ho ap kha sakte ho (laughing emoji)."

To which, the actress shared a picture of her laughing and captioned it with laughter emojis.

One user said yes and added that just like potatoes with samosa the same are onions. To which Shraddha replied: “Main aapki baat se sehmat hun.”

One user wrote: “Specially dal chawal ke saath.” To which, the actress said: “A1 combination.”

A fan said: “Thandi roti ke saath aaha,” to which the actress shared a shocked face picture and said that she is judging the fan’s choices.

Last month, before Diwali, Shraddha shared a picture of a snack box, which had gujiyas, chaklis and laddoos among many other things.

For the caption, she wrote: “Palak jhapakte hi Diwali faraal haazir.” She tagged her actress aunt Padmini Kolhapure in the post.

Shraddha is the daughter of Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor. She made her debut with ‘Teen Patti’ in 2010. Her first hit was ‘Aashiqui 2’. One of Bollywood’s most followed actresses, Shraddha has worked in hits like ‘Stree’, ‘Stree-2’ and ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’.

Apart from her love for food, the actress recently confessed her love for sneakers to IANS.

When asked what she likes more – stilettos or sneakers, Shraddha told IANS: “If you're going to a party, then you end up wearing stilettos. But if you're going to a party, when you're going and wearing stilettos, but you're dancing a lot, you change into your sneakers. So I'm that person.”

“And but otherwise, day to day, I love wearing sneakers.”

She will reportedly be seen working alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the fourth installment of “Dhoom”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor