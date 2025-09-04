Shraddha Srinath-starrer ‘The Game: You Never Play Alone’ to stream from October 2

Mumbai, Sep 4 Actress Shraddha Srinath’s upcoming Tamil thriller titled ‘The Game: You Never Play Alone’ is all set to stream on Netflix from October 2.

The gripping new Tamil series from Rajesh M. Selva also features Santhosh Prathap, Chandini, Syama Harini, Bala Hasan, Subash Selvam, Viviya Santh, Dheeraj, and Hema.

Director Rajesh M. Selva says of the series, “The Game is more than just a thriller; it’s a reflection of the world we live in, where our lives are entangled in screens, secrets, and shifting loyalties. At its core, it’s a story about people, their choices, vulnerabilities, and the fragile line between truth and deception.”

He added: “Collaborating with Netflix and Applause Entertainment gave us the freedom to push creative boundaries, and I can’t wait for audiences to not just watch The Game, but to step into its world and feel its pulse”

“The Game: You Never Play Alone” blends sharp storytelling and timely themes, marking the next chapter in a growing slate of Tamil originals.

Monika Shergill, Vice President, India Content at Netflix, shares, “With The Game: You Never Play Alone, our first Tamil series of the year, we are bringing a story that is both fresh and relevant. It’s a gripping mystery thriller that follows a female game developer on a relentless mission to track down those responsible for a coordinated attack against her.”

Shergill said: “Our partnership with Applause Entertainment has delivered remarkable titles like Black Warrant, and we’re thrilled to join forces with them for our south slate. Backed by Rajesh M. Selva’s vision, this series tackles themes that are both timely and deeply resonant to the realities of contemporary digital life.”

The upcoming series is a character-driven thriller that unravels the hidden costs of living in a hyper-connected world. As secrets slip through screens and trust breaks under pressure, what begins as a mystery becomes a deeper exploration of identity and power, as per a statement.

Sameer Nair, Managing Director, Applause Entertainment, shares, “The Game is a timely story that captures the realities of our digital age, where every choice can alter the course of relationships. It blends strong storytelling with Rajesh Selva’s distinctive directorial vision, creating a series that is both engaging and thought-provoking.

“Our partnership with Netflix allows us to tell stories that resonate deeply and reach audiences in India and across the world, and we look forward to audiences experiencing it worldwide.”

“The Game: You Never Play Alone” will stream on Netflix on October 2.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor