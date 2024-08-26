Shrenu Parikh, Akshay Mhatre’s new ‘aashiana’ journey starts with ‘puja’

Mumbai, Aug 26 Television couple Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre have bought a new home and they started their journey with a housewarming “puja”.

Shrenu took to Instagram, where she shared some pictures in which the two are seen sitting in a puja and doing aarti. The actress did not add any caption to it as she just dropped an evil eye emoji.

For the background, she used the song “Tu Jo Mila” sung by Aditi Singh Sharma. The song, which is from the film Salman Khan-starrer “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” and is originally sung by KK, who passed away in 2022.

It was in 2023, when Shrenu got married to her “Ghar Ek Mandir – Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki” co-star, Akshay Mhatre in Vadodara.

Shrenu rose to fame with her work in the romantic drama series including “Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir”, “Ishqbaaz:, “Ek Bhram...Sarvagun Sampanna,” and “Maitree”. Akshay is known for “Piyaa Albela” and “Aart”.

In February, Shrenu had opened up on her life post marriage, saying how she always wanted to find a home in her man, and she has finally found one.

In an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session with her fans on Instagram, a user asked the actress that how’s her life going after wedding.

Shrenu replied: “Lots of people asking this question actually life is pretty much same bas sab double ho Gaya 2 families 2 sets of friends Double of everything.”

If she is missing her dating period, the actress said: “Married life's just started but it's going good! N about dating... No I don't miss it Cz I always wanted to find a home in my man and l've finally found one!”

The ‘Ishqbaaaz’ fame actress further revealed that she calls Akshay ‘Maaaooo’. Shrenu met Akshay during the shoot of their show ‘Ghar Ek Mandir’.

