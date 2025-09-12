Shrenu Parikh calls it ‘a blessing’ to portray Goddess Parvati in ‘Gatha Shiv Parivaar Ki – Ganesh Kartikey’

Mumbai, Sep 12 Actress Shrenu Parikh, who is all set to play Goddess Parvati in the “Gatha Shiv Parivaar Ki – Ganesh Kartikey”, calls it a blessing to be a part of the upcoming show. She added that Parvati is not only the embodiment of strength, balance, and shakti, but also a mother and a wife with relatable emotions.

Speaking about stepping into this role, Shrenu shared, “It is a blessing and an honour to portray Goddess Parvati in Ganesh Kartikey. Parvati is not only the embodiment of strength, balance, and shakti, but also a mother and a wife with deeply relatable emotions.”

She added: “The show beautifully explores how even divine stories are rooted in love, guilt, resilience, and togetherness. I am truly grateful to bring such a powerful yet humane portrayal of the goddess to audiences.”

The show will trace the extraordinary journey of the most powerful and divine family of Gods - Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, and their sons, Lord Ganesh and Lord Kartikeya. At its core, the show captures the wisdom of the parents, the journeys of two brothers, and the emotions of a family, as per a statement.

‘Gatha Shiv Parivaar Ki – Ganesh Kartikey’ will air on Sony SAB.

Shrenu gained the spotlight for her role as Aastha Agnihotri in the romantic drama series Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir and Gauri Trivedi Singh Oberoi in the drama series Ishqbaaaz.

The 35-year-old actress made her first film debut in 2017 and appeared in her second film in 2018. She continued starring in television series playing the deceptive and vengeful Jhanvi Mittal in Ek Bhram...Sarvagun Sampanna, a faithful Genda Agrawal in Ghar Ek Mandir – Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki and Maitree.

