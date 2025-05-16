Shreya Ghoshal Announces New Dates of Her Mumbai Concert, Check Venue, Time And Other Details Here

Singer Shreya Ghoshal has announced new dates for her Mumbai Concert. As a part of her All Hearts Tour, her Mumbai show was scheduled for May 10. Now she will perform in Mumbai on May 24. Earlier on May 9, she announced that her May 10 show in Mumbai was postponed due to Operation Sindoor. Ghoshal said the decision was made "with a heavy heart" because of "current events unfolding in our beloved country" in a poignant post on social media. She made it clear that the concert has been postponed rather than cancelled and underlined her desire to support the country during these trying times.

While expressing her own disappointment, she also emphasised her role as a citizen and an artist in her message, which focused on the value of solidarity during these trying times. As the issue continues, she urged people to be careful and look out for one another.

Also Read: Gold Prices Dip Across India on May 16: Check City-Wise Rates Here

She is one of the versatile Indian singers in the industry who can sing in many languages like Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, and Marathi. She also judged the last season of Indian Idol along with Badshah and Vishal Dadlani. After hearing the concert being postponed, fans were disappointed, and Shreya promised them that she would announce the new date soon. She finally took to Instagram and announced the new dates. The post was captioned, "Mumbai!! New date alert. Thank you for your love, patience and understanding. As promised, we are coming back stronger and here to heal All Hearts with love and music. See you in just a few days @jioworldgarden."

Concert Details:

New date: May 24

Time: 7 PM Onwards

Venue: Jio World Garden, BKC, Mumbai.

As always, her Mumbai show promises a night of music, nostalgia, and strong vocals. Her career spans decades, from Bollywood chartbusters to local treasures.

Papon, Usha Uthup, Shankar Mahadevan, and Arijit Singh are among the other Indian musicians who have cancelled their shows due to the tensions between India and Pakistan.