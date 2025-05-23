Shreya Ghoshal Announces, “This Is All Hearts Tour Signing Off With the India Leg in Mumbai

The wait is finally over for fans of the soulful singer Shreya Ghoshal, as she announces the much-awaited concert in Mumbai, set to take place on the 24th of May at the iconic Jio Garden. In a recent heartfelt video message, Shreya shared her excitement with her fans, saying: " Mumbai, our concert is finally happening on the 24th of May. Just a day to go. Yes, it's happening finally on the 24th of May at the Jio Garden. And we are so excited. We have lots of beautiful songs curated for you. Very, very different kind of songs as well. And some beautiful surprises. So Mumbai, Let's do this homecoming show together with you, singing along, dancing along on the 24th of May. This is all hearts tour signing off with the India leg in Mumbai. Can't wait to see you all."

This concert marks the grand finale of Shreya’s “All Hearts Tour” in India, bringing her closer to the city where her journey has been deeply cherished by music lovers. Known for her enchanting voice and emotive renditions, Shreya promises an evening filled with a diverse selection of songs — from timeless classics to unique new melodies specially curated for this event. Fans can also look forward to some special surprises that will add an extra layer of magic to the night. The homecoming concert invites everyone to come together, sing along, and dance to the rhythm of Shreya’s soulful tunes, celebrating the spirit of music and togetherness. As the “All Hearts Tour” concludes with this spectacular Mumbai show, Shreya Ghoshal expresses her heartfelt gratitude and eagerness to meet her fans, promising an unforgettable musical experience.