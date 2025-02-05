Shreya Ghoshal is 'blessed to have each other' as she celebrates 10th wedding anniversary with some unseen pics

Mumbai, Feb 5 Shreya Ghoshal got married to her high school love Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya on 5th February, 2015 in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. As the lovebirds celebrate 10 years of marital bliss, the singer took to her Instagram handle, and treated her InstaFam with some unseen photographs from their wedding nuptials.

"Happy 10th wedding anniversary to us...Still remember this day as if it was just yesterday. So blessed to have each other in our lives. While we grow up in this journey, we still continue to fall in love again and again with each other in different ways. And God decided to give us an even bigger blessing, our son Devyaan. Just grateful for everything we have...Thanking all our fans and friends for the overwhelmingly beautiful wishes and love that you have sent since the morning", Shreya Ghoshal penned on the photo-sharing app.

Shreya Ghoshal and Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya started seeing each other during their school days. However, they had to live away from each other for their respective careers.

The couple finally tied the knot after being in a relationship for 10 years. The traditional Bengali wedding was attended by close family and friends.

Shreya Ghoshal and Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya welcomed their first child, a baby boy on 22nd May 2021. They decided to name their little bundle of joy Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya.

Changing the topic, Shreya Ghoshal recently collaborated with Jaani and B Praak for a devotional track, "Aayiye Ram Ji." Sung by Shreya Ghoshal, the heartfelt prayer to Lord Ram has been scored by B Praak. Jaani has provided the lyrics for the song.

Speaking about "Aayiye Ram Ji", Shreya Ghoshal revealed, “It’s always a blessing to lend my voice to a devotional song, and Shriya has brought it to life beautifully with her heartfelt performance in ‘Aayiye Ram Ji.’ Singing this track was a deeply emotional and sacred experience for me. B Praak and Jaani are exceptionally talented artists, and it’s always a pleasure to collaborate with them. I wish them the very best for this wonderful new initiative with Kripa Records.”

