Shreya Ghoshal reacts to Celine Dion's stunning Paris Olympics performance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 : Singer Shreya Ghoshal recently shared her admiration for Canadian singer Celine Dion's performance at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Shreya shared a clip of Celine Dion's performance, with a caption that read, "What a performance!! @celinedion (face holding back tears emoji)."

To her surprise, Celine Dion re-shared Shreya's story on her own Instagram account.

Shreya expressed her amazement, writing, "Omg!! I can't believe it! The @celinedion saw my story and shared it," along with a pink heart and face with an open mouth emoji to convey her excitement.

Following her performance, Celine Dion posted on Instagram about the experience.

"I'm honored to have performed tonight, for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, and so full of joy to be back in one of my very favorite cities! Most of all, I'm so happy to be celebrating these amazing athletes, with all their stories of sacrifice and determination, pain and perseverance. All of you have been so focused on your dream, and whether or not you take home a medal, I hope that being here means that it has come true for you! You should all be so proud, we know how hard you have worked to be the best of the best. Stay focused, keep going, my heart is with you!" read her Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Shreya Ghoshal recently performed at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, which took place from July 12 to 14.

The star-studded event also featured performances by popular singers like Sonu Nigam, AR Rahman, Neeti Mohan, and Mohit Chauhan.

