Shreya Ghoshal would record song composed by 'Indian Idol' contestant

Mumbai, Feb 11 Popular playback singer Shreya Ghoshal will perform a song written by 'Indian Idol 13' contestant Senjuti Das, thus giving her a big surprise on the singing reality show.

'Indian Idol 13' on Saturday will be celebrating Shreya's 21-year legacy of being in this industry and her invaluable contribution to Indian music.

After Senjuti's performance in front of the celebrity judge, she shares how she is also a composer.

"I make songs when I have time and compose them by myself. I've composed a song for you, and I believe your voice is the only one that will work with it."

"Additionally, I would like to request you to sing the song I wrote and listen to my mockup of it."

Later, Senjuti's song is performed by Shreya Ghoshal, who will be seen also asking her when they should record it. Senjuti performed 'Thode Badmash' from 'Sawariyan' and 'Saans' from 'Jab Tak Hain Jaan.'

She said: "You are my greatest inspiration, it is because of you that I am standing here right now. I first got into singing by listening to your songs, and since then, I've performed mostly your song."

She also said: "My parents used to appreciate hearing music a lot when I was a child. They bought me a CD at that time that was your album. When I first heard 'Mere Dholna', one of your songs, I knew I wanted to follow in your footsteps and achieve my goal of being a playback singer."

Shreya thanks Senjuti for her music selection and commends her on the rendition of 'Saans', which is one of her favourites.

"Aapne sach mein badal diya yeh mahol. The first song that Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sir composed was called Thode Badmash, and it was performed for the first time in the Sawariya movie. Yeh gaane ka ehsaas bohot pure hai; this song has a divine quality. You did a fantastic job singing it, and the small tunes were perfect. God bless you!" said Shreya.

