Shreya Jain: Working on ‘Udaariyaan’ wedding sequence has been incredibly fulfilling

Mumbai, July 14 Actress Shreya Jain, who is currently portraying the role of Meher in the popular romantic drama 'Udaariyaan', is on cloud nine after shooting the wedding sequence in the television show.

Talking about the wedding scenes, Shreya, who joined the show after a 15-year leap, said: “Working on the wedding sequence has been incredibly fulfilling.”

“The atmosphere on set is buzzing with excitement and creativity. It's a joy to see everyone come together to bring this special moment to life,” added the actress, who hails from Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Shreya talked about how the wedding sequences, which have the essence of “love and traditions,” make them relatable to the audience.

“It resonates deeply with viewers because it captures the essence of love, tradition, and human connections. It's a universal experience that allows audiences to connect emotionally with the characters and their journey,” she said.

When asked about her dream wedding, Shreya revealed: “My dream wedding would be a celebration filled with love, surrounded by family and friends in a picturesque setting. It would be personal, heartfelt, and unforgettable.”

'Udaariyaan', which premiered in 2021, is produced by star couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under Dreamiyata Productions.

Initially featuring Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Isha Malviya, Ankit Gupta, Twinkle Arora, Hitesh Bharadwaj, Anuraj Chahal, and Alisha Khan, the cast underwent changes in 2024, with Aditi Bhagat, Avinesh Rekhi, and Shreya Jain taking on lead roles.

