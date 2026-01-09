Shreya Sharma to Star Opposite Vivek Oberoi in Relationship Drama ‘Mr and Mrs Grey’; Actress Calls It a “Powerful Emotional Journey”

Actress Shreya Sharma, who recently grabbed attention with her performance in Mastiii 4, is all set for a major career leap. The actress will next be seen playing the female lead in Mr and Mrs Grey, sharing screen space with Vivek Oberoi for the first time. The announcement has already created a buzz, marking an exciting new chapter in Shreya’s acting journey. Known for her screen presence and evolving choice of roles, Shreya’s casting in Mr and Mrs Grey signals her transition into more layered and performance-driven projects. The film, which is expected to explore complex relationships and emotional dynamics, places her in a pivotal role alongside the seasoned actor Vivek Oberoi.

Speaking about the project, Shreya Sharma shared a heartfelt and detailed note on what this film means to her: “Mr and Mrs Grey came to me at a time when I was consciously looking for a role that challenges me emotionally and creatively. Working with Vivek Oberoi is an incredible learning experience—he brings so much depth and honesty to every scene. The story is intense, relatable, and beautifully layered, and my character goes through a powerful emotional journey. I’m grateful to the makers for trusting me with such a strong role, and I truly believe audiences will connect deeply with this film.” As anticipation builds around Mr and Mrs Grey, all eyes are now on Shreya Sharma—an actress clearly ready to step into the next league.