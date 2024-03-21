Shreyas Talpade: Maturity shows up in performances after years of experience

Mumbai, March 21 Actor Shreyas Talpade, who is reuniting with Tusshar Kapoor for the upcoming film ‘Kapkapiii’, feels that with age maturity shows up in the performance of an actor.

‘Kapkapiii’ is a horror-comedy, and will see the two actors teaming up after ‘Golmaal Again’.

The motion poster of the film has been unveiled featuring the two actors.

Talking about the film, Shreyas said: "Today, when most of the films around us are thrillers, dark, or patriotic, audiences can expect a genuine horror comedy. While there's always a chuckle, there are sequences where you will fall off your chair laughing, along with moments that will give you genuine goosebumps.”

The film is directed by Sangeeth Sivan, who is known for ‘Kya Kool Hain Hum’ and ‘Apna Sapna Money Money’.

Sharing his experience of working with Tusshar and Sangeeth, he said: "Reuniting with Tushar and Sangeeth is the best thing because the rapport and comfort that I share with both of them is phenomenal. It's like you are working with two of your brothers. I also feel there's a certain level of maturity that comes to your performance after years of experience. That seems to have happened with both me and Tusshar. Sangeeth has the skill to understand our strengths and utilise them to the fullest.”

The film also stars Sonia Rathee, Siddhi Idnani, Jay Thakkar, Varun Pandey, Dherendra Tiwari, Dinkar Sharma, and Abhishek Kumar.

Talking about his part in the film, Tusshar said: "I really enjoyed the script. Of course, the team had a very good vibe, especially Sangeeth sir, with whom I've worked before in ‘Kya Kool Hai Hum’. My character is within the realm of comedy and horror but very different from what has been portrayed by me in my earlier films."

“The film will surprise you at every turn, and that's what my character is as well – full of twists and turns. Sangeeth sir and Shreyas have really enhanced my image as a comic actor because of the comradery we share,” he added.

The film is produced by Jayesh Patel under the banner of Bravo Entertainment and written by Saurabh Anand and Kumar Priyadarshi.

The makers will soon announce the release date of the film.

