Shri Panchdashnam Juna Akhara's majestic entry signals start of Mahakumbh festivities

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 4 : The grand festivities leading up to the Mahakumbh 2025 have officially commenced, with the Shri Panchdashnam Juna Akhara marking a spectacular entry into Kumbh City.

This procession, which began on Sunday, serves as a vibrant reminder of the spiritual essence of the Mahakumbh, scheduled to take place in January on the sacred banks of Triveni.

The entry of the Akharas symbolizes a deep-rooted public faith, with the procession of 13 Akharas now underway.

The Juna Akhara's Nagar Pravesh Yatra commenced at the Hanuman Temple in Ramapur village and concluded at the Mauj Giri Ashram, drawing significant attention and admiration.

Kumbh Mela officials honoured the saints with flower showers along the route, while local residents welcomed the Mahamandaleshwars, who were seated on ornate silver thrones, with petals.

The saints will remain in Prayagraj, with a ceremonial entry into the Kumbh area scheduled for December 14, under the leadership of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri.

To ensure the smooth progression of the Nagar Pravesh Yatra, the Uttar Pradesh government and the Kumbh administration have deployed a robust police presence.

Additional Kumbh Mela Officer Vivek Chaturvedi oversaw security arrangements, which included four circle officers, six inspectors, nine sub-inspectors, and 40 police personnel dedicated to maintaining traffic flow and ensuring public safety.

The Nagar Pravesh Yatra attracted over a thousand saints, with a notable participation of female saints from both India and abroad.

Maha Mandaleshwar Hema Nand Giri from Nepal expressed her appreciation for the arrangements, highlighting the exceptional opportunity of having Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath leading the preparations.

She remarked, "His commitment to organizing a grand and divine Maha Kumbh has greatly contributed to the propagation of Sanatan Dharma beyond our borders."

As the preparations continue, Prayagraj is set to welcome an extraordinary gathering of faith and devotion, reinforcing the city's significance as a spiritual hub during the Mahakumbh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor