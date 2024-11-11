Shriya Pilgaonkar Bats for the Environment, Returns As Goodwill Ambassador for India’s Largest Environmental Film Festival – ALT EFF

Acclaimed actress and passionate environmentalist Shriya Pilgaonkar is once again joining hands with the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF) as the Goodwill Ambassador for its 2024 edition. Known for her powerful performances in film and web series, as well as her steadfast commitment to environmental protection, Shriya’s return as an ambassador brings immense value and visibility to this year’s festival, highlighting its dedication to promoting awareness on critical environmental issues.

Shriya Pilgaonkar’s involvement with ALT EFF began last year, and her support has only deepened as she witnessed the festival’s genuine commitment to environmental education and conservation. Aligned with her own efforts to protect forests and raise awareness about the environment, Shriya’s role in ALT EFF showcases the importance of using storytelling and film as powerful tools for change. Expressing her excitement about her continued role, Shriya Pilgaonkar said, “It is an honor to return as the Goodwill Ambassador for the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival. This festival is incredibly close to my heart because of its authenticity and dedication to tackling urgent environmental issues. The ALT EFF team works tirelessly to bring together impactful stories from around the world, highlighting everything from wildlife conservation to climate change, and I am deeply inspired by the work they’re doing.

“As someone who believes strongly in the power of community-driven conservation, I feel it is our responsibility to support platforms that educate and inspire action. ALT EFF offers exactly that, and it’s wonderful to see how storytelling can unite people in the cause of protecting our planet. I’m thrilled to be part of this journey once again and hope we can reach even more people this year to create lasting, positive change.” The 2024 edition of ALT EFF will continue to feature a diverse array of films and documentaries that delve into the pressing environmental issues of our time, inviting audiences to engage, reflect, and take action. With Shriya Pilgaonkar’s support as Goodwill Ambassador, the festival aims to expand its reach and underscore the urgency of conservation and sustainability.

Shriya’s commitment to environmental advocacy and her influence as a public figure are set to enhance ALT EFF’s impact, encouraging people from all walks of life to participate in conversations that matter and to support efforts for a healthier planet.