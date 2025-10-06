Shriya Pilgaonkar explores the intimate experience of audio storytelling with ‘PG Mates’

Mumbai, Oct 6 Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar opened up about her experience narrating “PG Mates,” highlighting how audio storytelling offers a uniquely intimate connection.

The actress shared that lending her voice to the series allowed her to engage with the story and listeners on a personal level, making the experience both special and immersive. In a statement, Shriya shared, “PG Mates captures the chaos, camaraderie, and fun of co-living in Delhi, and narrating this series was a joyous ride. Audio storytelling gives such a unique intimacy, and I loved how every emotion, every quirky moment, translates directly into the listener’s imagination.”

Audible and Pratilipi have unveiled two new original audio series, “PG Mates” and “Behind the College.” The series feature voice talents, with Shriya Pilgaonkar lending her voice to PG Mates and Ahsaas Channa narrating Behind the College.

Sharing her experience, Ahsaas Channa, stated, “Narrating ‘Behind The College’ was an incredible experience. The story blends suspense, humour, and the thrills of student life, and I loved bringing Sameera’s journey to life through voice alone. Working with Audible and Pratilipi allowed me to explore the nuances of audio storytelling in ways that are both challenging and deeply rewarding. I hope listeners are entertained by the immersive show and the adventure as much as we did performing it.”

Shailesh Sawlani, Country Manager - India, Audible, said, “We’re delighted to add ‘PG Mates’ and ‘Behind The College’ to our growing library of Audible Originals. These exciting new titles reflect the diversity and depth of stories our members love, and the talent involved brings them to life in truly immersive ways. This association with Pratilipi continues our commitment to elevate the exceptional content available on our service. We are confident that these new titles will deliver compelling stories and offer an unparalleled listening experience to our members.”

“PG Mates,” featuring Shriya, showcases her versatile voice as it brings to life the challenges and friendships of co-living in urban India. Meanwhile, “Behind the College” stars Ahsaas Channa, who goes undercover in a boys’ hostel in Shimla, only to encounter unsettling visions and a mysterious campus cult.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor