Shriya Pilgaonkar joins jury panel for Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 : Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar is extremely happy as she has been selected as one of the jury members for the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles 2024.

As per a statement, she will join the jury panel for the Shorts category.

Talking about it, Shriya said, "I am honoured and thrilled to be invited as a jury member for the short film category at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles 2024. I look forward to attending the festival in LA and watching these stellar shorts by emerging South Asian filmmakers. The atmosphere at film festivals is always creatively energizing and deeply inspiring. I'm excited to meet and interact with diverse storytellers and performers, and to witness the incredible line-up of films at IFFLA."

The festival will be held in California (US) from June 27 to June 30.

After working in Marathi and French, Shriya debuted in Bollywood with the 2016 Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Fan.

She rose to fame with her role as Swaragini 'Sweety' Gupta from Mirzapur in 2018.

Lately, she was seen in the 'Dry Day'. The Saurabh Shukla directorial also featured Jitendra Kumar, Sakshi Malik and Annu Kapoor in important roles.

In the coming months, she will be seen in 'Taaza Khabar 2'.

On what the audience can expect from the second season, Shriya earlier said, "Shooting for Taaza Khabar Season 2 was an absolute joy! I can't believe we've reached the final day of shooting for the new season. It's been an amazing journey, and I've loved every moment on set. I'll truly miss playing Madhu and being part of this incredible experience. I can't wait to see how audiences react to this new season, where they'll witness a completely different side of Madhu. It's going to be exciting to share this fresh journey with everyone."

The release date for the second season has not been announced yet.

