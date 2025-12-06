Shriya Pilgaonkar pens notes from the hills: Mountain magic becoming inner peace

Mumbai, Dec 6 Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar has shared a gentle, poetic note from her time in the hills, capturing the quiet rhythm of winter days and the small joys that come with them.

Shriya, the daughter of Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar, took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures from her mountainous getaway.

In her reflection, Shriya wrote about “gaddi dogs and ginger-lemon honey tea purple flowers,” painting a picture of slow mornings spent sunbathing on silent rooftops beneath clear blue skies.

She wrote: “Notes from the hills Of gaddi dogs and winter lines, ginger-lemon honey tea and purple flowers… sunbathing on quiet rooftops under wide blue skies.”

She also spoke of postcards turning into wishes, friendships rekindled around a warm fireplace, and the kind of “mountain magic” that slowly settles into inner calm.

“Postcards turning into wishes, Old friendships around a fireplace mountain magic becoming inner peace,” she wrote.

Shriya will next be seen in Haiwaan by director of the film Priyadarshan. The film went on floors in August this year, and marks the reunion of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, and Saif Ali Khan after 18 years.

Saif and Akshay last worked together in ‘Tashan’, which was a commercial and critical disaster.

Meanwhile, Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar are working on a project titled ‘Bhoot Bangla’. The horror drama is likely to release towards the end of 2025. The movie marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, one of the most commercially rewarding actor-director pairs of Hindi cinema.

Talking about Shriya, she made her acting debut with the Marathi film Ekulti Ek in 2013, for which she earned the Maharashtra State Film Award for Best Debut.

Following her Hindi film debut with Fan, the actress went onto establish herself with successful web series such as Mirzapur, Guilty Minds, The Broken News and Taaza Khabar. For Guilty Minds and the film Ishq-e-Nadaan.

