Shriya Pilgaonkar wraps up her part in Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Haiwaan’

Mumbai, Nov 11 Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar has wrapped up the filming of her part in the upcoming movie ‘Haiwaan’. On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a picture with the director of the film Priyadarshan.

In the picture, the two can be seen posing with the clapper board. It appears the crew was rolling for scene number 84, shot 15 A, and Take number 1 as per the clapper board.

The actress wrote in the caption, “It's a wrap for me on HAIWAAN An absolute privilege to work with this stellar team led by @priyadarshan.official sir. @thespianfilms_ind @kvn.productions . Thank you @satishfenn @shailajad @rohanshankar06 Working with this incredible cast has been super fun! #SaifAliKhan @akshaykumar @boman_irani @saiyami @mrfilmistaani @rajpalofficial #Haiwaan (sic)”.

The film went on floors in August this year, and marks the reunion of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, and Saif Ali Khan after 18 years.

Back in August, Akshay took to his Instagram, and shared a BTS video in which he and Saif can be seen casually talking with director Priyadarshan.

The Bollywood superstar wrote in the caption, “Hum sab hi hain thode se shaitaan… Koi upar se Saint, koi andar se Haiwaan :)) Starting the shoot for #Haiwaan today with my absolute favourite captain of the ship, @priyadarshan.official Sir. Great to be working with Saif after nearly 17 years. Let’s get the haiwaniyat rolling!! @kvn.productions @thespianfilms_ind”.

Saif and Akshay last worked together in ‘Tashan’, which was a commercial and critical disaster.

Meanwhile, Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar are working on a project titled ‘Bhoot Bangla’. The horror drama is likely to release towards the end of 2025. The movie marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, one of the most commercially rewarding actor-director pairs of Hindi cinema.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor