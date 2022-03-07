Shriya Saran reveals her character's look in Chandru's 'Kabzaa'

Chennai, March 7 Actress Shriya Saran on Monday revealed her character's name and look in director Chandru's upcoming action entertainer 'Kabzaa', featuring Kannada star Upendra in the lead.

Taking to Instagram, the actress, who shared pictures, said, "'Kabzaa' is an action movie set in 1970s. This movie depicts the journey of a brutal gangster in India history ever revealed. Even I'm curious to know about it.. aren't you? Directed by the amazing Chandru."

She also went on to add, "Thank you for making me part of this beautiful film."

Shriya plays the character of Madhumathi in the film, which will have Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep playing a pivotal role. Sudeep plays an interesting character called Bharagava Bakshi in the film.

The film is expected to release simultaneously in seven languages, which is a first. Apart from Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi, the unit also plans to release the film in Odiya and Bengali as well.

