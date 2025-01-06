Shriya Saran's 2024 was all about having a good time

Mumbai, Jan 6 Shriya Saran decided to bid goodbye to 2024 on a positive note.

The 'Drishyam' actress recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video of herself dancing her heart out during what looked like a holiday. Wearing a yellow halter dress, the stunner tied her long tresses in a tight bun, along with black sunglasses. She captioned the post, "How last year was ….Hope next is better...@deepti_rinks good times."

Prior to this, Shriya posted another fun video on the photo-sharing app spending some quality time with her little bundle of joy, Radha.

Seems like Shriya's daughter caught on to the "Pushpa" fever as a video featuring Radha re-creating the famous dialogue “Jhukega Nahi Saala” from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer was shared on the platform by the actress. Her little gesture and on-point expression made the video extremely adorable.

The little munchkin was seen wearing a navy blue dress in the post that was captioned, “Radha has got the Pushpa fever on...P.S. She has not watched the movie."

Shriya's Instagram feed is full of such adorable videos with her daughter.

Talking about Shriya's work, the 'Shivaji' actress will next be seen in Suriya's upcoming project that has been named "Retro". The highly anticipated drama will be directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The actress will be seen performing a special dance number in the upcoming film. If the reports are to be believed, the track has been shot in several locations including Ooty, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Kerala, and Chennai. Santhosh Narayanan has provided tunes for the song.

The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Joju George, and Karunakaran in significant roles. According to reports, Suriya will be seen essaying the role of a gangster in his next. Bankrolled by Stone Bench Creations and 2D Entertainment, the movie is likely to be out in the cinema halls by mid-2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor