Shriya Saran's little one 'Radha' flaunts her beautiful mehendi along with mommy dear

Mumbai, Oct 10 Actress Shriya Saran was seen flaunting her beautiful Mehendi as part of the Karwa Chauth preparation and accompanying her was her little bundle of joy, Radha, who also showed Mehendi on her cute little hands.

A video dropped by the 'Awarapan' actress on her IG featured the mother and daughter duo showing their Mehendi-clad hands on the camera with smiles.

Both Shriya and Radha twinned in white in the post captioned, "Happy happy".

Additionally, Shriya dropped another still on Insta from her wedding with the Russian tennis player Andrei Koscheev.

On September 26, Shriya used social media to give insight into the sweet birthday celebration for her father at home.

The video featured Shriya's parents lovingly feeding cake to one another, whereas she, her husband, and their daughter Radha, accompanied the two during the celebration.

"Happy birthday to ma pa...Love always," she captioned the post.

On another note, Shriya appeared on "The Great Indian Kapil Show" with her "Mirai" co-stars Teja Sajja, Jagapathi Babu, and Ritika Nayak.

During the fun episode, the 'Drishyam' actress revealed how she first met her Russian husband.

Shriya shared, “I had booked the wrong flight in the wrong month and ended up alone on a cruise to the south of Maldives, and that's where I met Andrei."

"We knew nothing about each other, but somehow we started going on dives together, and that’s how it all began,” she added.

The 'RRR' actress also disclosed that the first film of hers that Andrei ever watched was "Drishyam", and he even ended up getting scared afterward.

Work-wise, Shriya was recently seen as Ambika Prajapati, Vedha's (Teja Sajja) mother in "Mirai".

The mythical fantasy action drama also stars Manchu Manoj as Mahabir Lama / Black Sword, Kaarthikeyaa Dev as young Mahabir Lama, Ritika Nayak as Vibha (Vedha's love interest), Jagapathi Babu as Angama Bali, Jayaram as Agasthya Muni, and Tanja Keller as Yuca.

Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, "Mirai" got a theatrical release on September 12.

