Shriyam Bhagnani lauds co-actor Ayesha Raza’s razor-sharp wit, generosity

Mumbai, July 3 Actress Shriyam Bhagnani, who is gearing up for the release of the upcoming romantic drama ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’, has spoken up on her special on-screen relationship with actress Ayesha Raza. In the film, Shriyam plays Ayesha’s daughter.

Speaking about their bond, Shriyam shared that from the very first day in Mumbai, Ayesha and she just connected.

She said, “She has this warmth and energy that instantly draws you in. Playing her daughter felt real, not just scripted. She’s a senior and someone I deeply respect, but she’s always treated me like an equal, never once made me feel like a new actor who didn’t know enough. That kindness is rare, and I’ll always hold it close. We had a lot of fun on set,she’s spontaneous, razor sharp, and incredibly generous”.

She further mentioned, “Every scene with her felt alive. Between shots, we’d talk about the world, share meals, even go out on off days to shop or get photos clicked. Off camera, we had our little group with Ritu Chaudhry Seth, Anubha Fatehpuria ma’am and the other actors. That group is full of laughter whenever we meet! That comfort and ease translated straight into our scenes, and I think audiences will feel it too”.

Ayesha Raza also recollected her meeting with the actress saying the two met directly on the sets of ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’, and they hadn’t known each other before.

She said, “It’s always lovely to work with younger actors; they bring this fresh energy to the set. Shriyam was clear, eager and very sincere about her performance. She knew her part, understood what she was doing, and had a strong approach to her character. After the shoot, we spent quite a bit of time together and built a real bond. She’s become a friend, an inspiration, and a bit of a mentor too ...constantly encouraging me to click pictures and use Instagram more! I really admire her for being so open, authentic, and unafraid to put herself out there”.

Directed by Dharmatic Entertainment, ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ also stars R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead, and is set to stream on Netflix from July 11, 2025.

Shriyam also has the biopic ‘Sumo Didi’ in the pipeline. The film has already received international acclaim at film festivals and wrapped its final schedule in Japan.

Shriyam said, “‘Sumo Didi’ was physically and emotionally the most demanding role I’ve done. I trained for months to embody Hetal’s strength and transformation”.

“Her journey is extraordinary, breaking stereotypes in a male-dominated sport, and doing it with quiet determination”, she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor