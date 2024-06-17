Shruti Bhist, Namish Taneja to star in new show 'Mishri'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 : Actor Shruti Bhist, who is known for her works in 'Ek Nayi Chhoti Si Zindagi' and 'Baal Veer' will be seen playing the role of a sweet and kind-hearted girl in the show 'Mishri'.

The show also stars 'Swaragini' fame Namish Taneja as Raghav.

While expressing her excitement about playing the role of Mishri, she said, "Despite spreading joy wherever she goes, Mishri's own life lacks the sweetness she generously gives others. She is on a quest to transform her misfortunes into triumphs, come what may."

She shared more details about her character and said that Mishri is a girl who spreads happiness and always tries to make her life better despite all the challenges and problems in her life.

"Even after losing her parents and being treated as unpaid help by her own aunt, Mishri refuses to let circumstances break her loving spirit or her dreams of creating a better life. If there's one thing, I hope viewers take away from this show, it is hope," she added.

The show revolves around Mishri and Raghav, who get married in a dramatic situation. However, Mishri refuses to be a burden to Raghav, who's in love with another girl Vaani. She remains loyal to both of them. How Mishri faces all the situations and tries to deal with them without hurting the two, is what makes the storyline of the show.

Namish spoke about playing Raghav in the show and said, "In this new-age drama, I will be essaying the role of Raghav, a man known for his readiness to help those in need. I really connect with my character's kindness because I love helping others whenever I can. I'm excited to share Raghav's inspiring story with the viewers."

'Mishri' will be starting from July 3 on Colors.

