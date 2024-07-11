Shruti Bhist shops for red saree, handmade jewellery in Mathura for on-screen wedding

Mumbai, July 11 The leading lady of ‘Mishri’, actress Shruti Bhist shared about shopping for the wedding sequence of the show in the local markets of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

In a wardrobe plot twist, Shruti's character Mishri is swapping her GenZ take for a bridal makeover that's pure Mathura magic.

Shruti's onscreen wedding look is a masterpiece as the handcrafted red and gold saree is stunning. This bridal ensemble is not just gorgeous on the surface, it has a backstory too. Sourced from a local Mathura shop by Shruti’s team, this outfit is as authentic as Mishri's love for her hometown.

Talking about the same, Shruti shared: “When I found out about the wedding scene while filming in Mathura, I was thrilled. It's my first time being a bride on screen, and I was a mix of nervous and excited about enlivening the wedding sequence. The whole experience of preparing for this scene was amazing.”

“My team and I went shopping in the local market to find the perfect wedding dress that really captures the spirit of Mathura. We chose a stunning red saree with intricate gotapati work all over and a beautiful gold border. The jewellery is also special - it's all handmade by local craftsmen, with unique designs,” she said.

From her radiant Haldi look to her magnificent wedding attire, Shruti makes certain that Mishri's style journey is more colourful than a bride's trousseau. She's nailing the 'something old, something new' adage by blending traditional charm with a modern twist.

“I really hope our viewers will love how I look as a bride and enjoy watching the wedding story unfold. We've all worked hard on this show, and I'm looking forward to seeing how our audience reacts to it,” she added.

In the current storyline, Vaani's car breaks down, prompting Raghav to leave the function to assist her. Meanwhile, Mishri, Dadi, and Giri hop into a tempo, where Mishri dreams of revealing her destiny as Raghav's future wife. She buys him a bracelet and later witnesses his heroism, solidifying her belief in his goodness.

At the ghat, Mishri, Raghav, and Vaani light a diya together, symbolising their intertwined destinies. Raghav and Vaani are stunned by the news of their arranged marriage.

‘Mishri’ airs on Colors.

