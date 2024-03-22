Shruti Choudhary praises Supriya Shukla: 'Brings homemade food, pampers a lot'

Mumbai, March 22 Actress Shruti Choudhary has opened up about her experience working with co-star Supriya Shukla in the show 'Mera Balam Thanedaar', saying she gets pampered a lot on the sets, and it's wonderful to be spoiled by her.

Accompanied by her real mother on set, Shruti remarked that she loves getting pampered like a daughter by her onscreen mother-in-law (Sulakshana), played by Supriya.

Talking about the same, Shruti shared: "I feel like I have two moms on the set looking after me. Supriya ma’am brings homemade food on the sets, and we enjoy and laugh through meals together. I am pampered a lot on the sets and it’s wonderful to be spoiled by her."

"As this is my first show, I see a mentor in her, and I am constantly moved by her guidance and support. In the show, Bulbul tries her best to win her mother-in-law’s approval on-screen, but off-screen, she loves me like I’m her daughter. We often capture our special moments by shooting fun reels and exploring the social media space," she added.

The show traces the tale of two opposite individuals -- Bulbul (Shruti Choudhary) and Veer (Shagun Pandey), who are navigating married life while striving to build trust.

In the upcoming track, Sulakshana scolds Bulbul despite her protests of innocence, and even Veer's attempts to support her are met with criticism from Varnika. As tensions simmer, Drishti plots to burn down the house.

Meanwhile, Bulbul and Veer prepare for the Rudra-Abhishek, sharing a tender moment as Veer helps Bulbul with her footwear.

'Mera Balam Thanedaar' airs on Colors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor